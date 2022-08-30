Off-duty San Jose police officer's car struck by gunfire on NB Hwy 101; parts of freeway closed

An off-duty San Jose police officer's vehicle was struck by gunfire, prompting a shutdown of parts of Highway 101 near the Highway 85 interchange.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An off-duty San Jose police officer's vehicle was struck by gunfire, prompting a shutdown of parts of Highway 101 near the Highway 85 interchange Tuesday afternoon.

CHP officials say at around 1:42 p.m., the officer reported his personal vehicle was struck at least once by gunfire. According to the CHP, the officer was not struck nor injured.

A portion of northbound Highway 101 remains closed while an investigation is conducted.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live