SAP Center, Chase Center update COVID testing, vaccination rules for children

Just about everyone attending an event of 1,000 or more guests at the SAP Center will have to either prove they're vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test.
Announced on Monday, the updated rules will impact the youngest fans- specifically those between three and 11-years-old.
"It does give that extra layer of protection, so that we're comfortable in the event," San Jose resident Christina Jimenez told ABC7 News. "And we can enjoy it."
An "extra layer of protection" which previously only applied to those 12-years-old and up.
Of course, since kids five and under can't yet get vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours of the event is required.
On Monday, ABC7 News visited with parents in Downtown San Jose.
Deni Navarro said she feels for her energetic five-year-old daughter, but explained that for the family, safety means staying away from large crowds.
"It's definitely gonna take some time and some patience and a lot of people all getting on board," Navarro shared.
Gilroy resident Karen Ponce said her 7-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter will also be keeping their distance and not attending any large events in the near future.
"I work in a hospital. So, it's kind of scary," Ponce said.
With Ponce on the front lines, she admitted news of the omicron variant is doing little to ease concern. However, she's hopeful the updated rules are a step in the right direction.
"The more precaution everyone could take... I mean, maybe it'll smooth things out in the near future and that strain won't be as bad, you know," she added.
The Chase Center in San Francisco is also making similar changes. On Monday, the Chase Center announced children two to four-years-old will need a negative test. While those five to 11-years-old will have to provide either a negative test or proof of vaccination.
Updated rules at the Chase Center took effect for Monday night's Warriors game.
A release to ABC7 News read:
- Fans ages 18 and older who are fully vaccinated (two weeks removed from their final dose) are encouraged to download the free CLEAR app and utilize the Health Pass feature, where they can securely add their proof of vaccination in multiple ways, including scanning their SMART QR code from the California Immunization Registry, linking directly to a vaccine provider in CLEAR's nationwide network, or by uploading their CDC-issued vaccine card. Upon arriving at Chase Center, fans will be asked to show their CLEAR Health Pass at arena entry points. For more information on how to use CLEAR Health Pass, fans are encouraged to visit chasecenter.com/fan-safety-clear-health-pass.
- Fully vaccinated fans who have not downloaded the free CLEAR app (including such fans ages 5 through 17), will be required to show their vaccine card (physical or digital copy) and photo identification for venue entry, which photo identification must be government-issued for fans 18 and older.
- Fans who received their full vaccine internationally will be required to show their vaccine card (physical or digital copy) and government-issued photo identification for venue entry.
- Fans ages 2 through 4 along with those that are ages 5 through 11 will be able to enter the building with proof of a negative COVID-19 test administered within 72 hours of the event start time.
"Per the San Francisco Department of Public Health order, fans ages 12 and older who are not fully vaccinated are not eligible to enter the venue for events with more than 1,000 attendees, regardless of the reason they are unvaccinated," it continued.
Back in San Jose, the SAP Center pointed to changes recently announced by the State. The California Department of Public Health recommends vaccination or testing for children three to 11 at indoor venues across California with 1,000 or more guests.
A release by the SAP Center said Sharks Sports & Entertainment (SSE) partnered with CLEAR and the company's Health Pass technology to give guests a "seamless and convenient process to show proof of full vaccination."
The release read:
"For purposes of CLEAR, based on current health directives, guests of SAP Center are organized into four groups:"
- All guests aged 14 and over: Each guest will need to create a CLEAR Health Pass account and add their proof of vaccination. If a minor does not have a mobile device capable of accessing CLEAR, that minor's adult or guardian will be required to provide physical proof of the minor's vaccination status at the facility. Acceptable forms of proof of vaccination include a physical CDC vaccination card or a Digital Vaccine Record, which can be found at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.
- All guests aged 12 and 13: Current City of San Jose health protocols mandate that all guests aged 12 and over must be vaccinated to attend an event with more than 50 people in a city-owned facility. Due to current best practices, CLEAR does not provide a Health Pass for 12 and 13-year-olds. Thus, adults or guardians with minors that are 12 or 13 years old will be required to provide physical proof of the minor's vaccination status at the facility. Acceptable forms of proof of vaccination include a physical CDC vaccination card or a Digital Vaccine Record, which can be found at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.
- All guests ages 3-11: Effective December 9, proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry into SAP Center at San Jose. Acceptable forms of proof of vaccination include a physical CDC vaccination card or a Digital Vaccine Record which can be found at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov. Acceptable forms or proof of a negative Covid-19 Test Results includes a physical or digital negative COVID-19 test result that shows the name of the person taking the test and the date administered.
- All guests ages 2 and under: Currently, there are no requirements related to vaccination status and/or proof of a negative COVID-19 test for guests ages 2 and under.
The first event to be impacted by this updated policy is Thursday night's Sharks home game.
