SJ Sharks roll out all-new tank treats for fans at SAP Center during 2022 season

From a dessert taco to a Sharks sushi roll, you can try the one-of-a-kind dish at the Shark Tank.

The San Jose Sharks debuted their all-new menu for fans featuring local and one-of-a-kind dishes you can only get at the SAP Center.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose Sharks hockey has returned to the SAP Center for the 2022 season.

As the team looks to take a bite out of the competition, fans will get in on the chomping as well with the all-new arena menu.

"People are no longer looking to just have a good time watching their favorite team or listening to their favorite artist," Aramark SAP Center general manager Gordan Kalinic said. "What they're looking for is to also enjoy that food and enjoy that drink and just tie it into the overall experience and that's where we come in."

Even just reading the menu will make you hungry.

A mac and cheetos burger, a dessert taco, a Sharks sushi roll - Yum. Yum. Yum.

And many of these delicious dishes you will only find at one arena in the U.S., like the specialties from Berkeley's own Augie's Montréal Deli.

"Canadian food, hockey game, kind of makes sense," Augie's Montréal Deli owner Lex Gopnik-Lewinski said. "We're the only purveyors of of Canadian Cuisine, yes, that is a thing. We're the only purveyors of that in Northern California and we're pretty proud of that."

We tried the poutine and Gopnik-Lewinski said it best, it's the perfect comfort food for Sharks hockey.

The pandemic forced the closure of their East Bay location, but this opportunity has given them new life.

"To be able to make that transition, that pivot has been huge for us," Gopnik-Lewinski said. "It's keeping us alive."

From staying alive, to just getting started - PANA owner German Sierra is taking his homegrown Venezuelan dishes from the food truck to the Shark Tank.

Their staple is a delicious Arepa.

"It's like a homey cuisine. Pretty much a home recipe from my mom, parents and cousins that have restaurants in Venezuela," Sierra said. "With so many people coming, sometimes 14,000 to 15,000 people. And to showcase our cuisine is amazing."

Each dish has a story, created with guests in mind with the hopes to produce that winning feeling on and off the ice.

