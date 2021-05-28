How to help families of VTA shooting victims

RELATED: These are the 9 victims of the VTA attack
The nonprofit Working Partnerships USA has set up a fund in partnership with the victims' labor union. The groups says funds will go to the victims' families and affected coworkers. You can find more information and donate here.
GoFundMe is also verifying fundraisers set up for the nine victims' families. With verified fundraisers, GoFundMe says it ensures "all funds raised are transferred directly to the family."
Here's a list of verified GoFundMe pages so far:
Family of Abdi Alaghmandan
Family of Adrian Balleza
Family of Alex Fritch
Family of Jose Hernández III
Family of Lars Lane
Family of Paul DelaCruz Megia
Family of Tim Romo
Family of Michael Rudometkin
Family of Taptejdeep Singh
We'll update this story as more fundraisers are verified.
A vigil was held Thursday evening at City Hall in San Jose. A makeshift memorial is growing there, with flowers, candles and photos.
The VTA is also working on creating a memorial in conjunction with the victims' families, board director Glenn Hendricks said.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- What we know about suspected VTA railyard shooter Sam Cassidy
- EXCLUSIVE: San Jose shooting widow remembers 'soulmate' of 22 years
- Families share touching memories of VTA shooting victims during San Jose City Hall vigil
- Witness says gunman targeted those he worked directly with at VTA
- EXCLUSIVE: VTA mass shooting witness describes 'mass of bodies,' says gunman had specific targets
- Suspected VTA shooter's ex-girlfriend describes relationship as abusive, says he was 'mentally not stable'
- San Jose VTA attack is 18th mass shooting in California this year
- VTA light rail operator killed while helping coworkers hide
- VTA rail yard, Gilroy Garlic Festival among deadliest mass shootings in Bay Area history
- Officials share emotional reactions to SJ rail yard tragedy
- Local resources for survivors and victims of gun violence