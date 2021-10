How to help families of VTA shooting victims

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Nine lives were taken Wednesday in a mass shooting at the VTA control center and rail yard in San Jose. The victims were all VTA employees, leaving behind families, loved ones and mourning colleagues.The nonprofit Working Partnerships USA has set up a fund in partnership with the victims' labor union. The groups says funds will go to the victims' families and affected coworkers. You can find more information and donate here GoFundMe is also verifying fundraisers set up for the nine victims' families. With verified fundraisers, GoFundMe says it ensures "all funds raised are transferred directly to the family."Here's a list of verified GoFundMe pages so far:We'll update this story as more fundraisers are verified.A vigil was held Thursday evening at City Hall in San Jose. A makeshift memorial is growing there, with flowers, candles and photos.The VTA is also working on creating a memorial in conjunction with the victims' families, board director Glenn Hendricks said.