Santa Clara Co. joins rest of Bay Area in dropping indoor mask mandate; boosters not required

There were some happy people at 24 Hour Fitness in San Jose.
"I am happy about it. I feel good about it. I get to work out and not suffocate," said Daniel Gonzalez.
RELATED: San Jose, Santa Clara Co. loosen health orders, drop indoor masking and booster mandates
The general manager says there has been a lot of anticipation among his members leading up to this day.
"They talk about it every day. They ask about it every day. They have been waiting for this day for a long time. We are seeing masks being thrown in the air like graduation hats because everybody has been so excited to take their masks off," said Dwayne Jones.
RELATED: UCSF doctor who reviewed CA's 'endemic' plan highlights top priorities
The county health officer says masks are still recommended indoors, and there were still plenty of people working out and shopping at the grocery store in masks.
"It makes me feel more comfortable because I don't know other peoples' status, whether they are vaccinated or not. It makes me feel more at ease a bit. Plus, I haven't had a cold or flu in two years, so something is working," said San Jose resident Neil Tiwari as he headed in to a Whole Foods Market with a mask on.
VIDEO: Newsom details plan to move CA from pandemic to 'endemic,' calls for vigilance over mandates
The San Jose City council also voted to eliminate another COVID restriction: the booster requirement. A booster shot will no longer be required for a large event like a concert or professional game.
Brandon Fortunati of Santa Clara said while he is boosted, he doesn't have a problem with that requirement being dropped at this time.
RELATED: Santa Clara Co. meets metrics to remove indoor mask mandate, set to change to recommendation March 2
"I think it is time for us to gradually get back to being normal and things being normal again."
Per state rules, masks must still be worn on public transportation, in schools and in other high-risk areas.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests as demand for testing surges
- COVID Variant: 5 reasons you should not deliberately catch omicron to 'get it over with'
- When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
- Is it COVID, a cold or the flu? Here are a few easy ways to tell
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- California's indoor mask mandate: A Bay Area guide to changes in your county
- Here's how to take a rapid COVID-19 test accurately at home
- Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
- How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
- Can a breakthrough infection still lead to long haul COVID-19? San Francisco doctor explains
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?