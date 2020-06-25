Coronavirus California

Santa Cruz ends beach closure because 'people are not willing to be governed anymore'

By Alix Martichoux
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Beaches in Santa Cruz County will reopen starting at midnight Thursday night, even as the county's coronavirus continue to rise.

"We had hoped to continue the beach closure until after Fourth of July weekend, but it's become impossible for law enforcement to continue to enforce that closure," said Santa Cruz County health officer Dr. Gail Newel. "People are not willing to be governed anymore in that regard."

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens

Beaches have been closed to sunbathers and picnickers for weeks in Santa Cruz, with a "keep it moving" policy to discourage congregating. That will no longer be the case starting Friday morning.

Starting July 6, the county's shelter-in-place order will expire, bringing Santa Cruz County fully in line with the state's reopening timeline.

However, a stricter local mask order is being put in place. Face coverings for children over the age of 2 are now required, no longer optional.

Over the weekend, the county saw 28 new COVID-19 cases. The increase was "by far the greatest increase that we've had to date in our county," said Newel. "We actually had to redesign our epidemiological graph on the data dashboard to accommodate numbers of that size."

INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county

"This is not a surprise. This is exactly what we've been expecting when reopening, with the political protests and our community memorials and vigils," said Newel.

Most known outbreaks in the county have been traced back to family gatherings, especially around Mother's Day, Memorial Day and graduations, Newel added.

"Almost all COVID-19 transmission in our community ... are when people are within 6 feet of each other for a prolonged period of time, not wearing face coverings."

Santa Cruz County now has 106 active cases, up from around 40 two weeks ago, Newel said.

There have 337 total COVID-19 cases county-wide and three deaths.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta cruzbeachescoronavirus californiacoronavirussanta cruz countyreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update amid COVID-19 surge
Woman who coughed on 1-year-old in San Jose may be teacher
Summer guide to drive-in movie theaters around Bay Area
COVID-19 updates: Santa Cruz County to reopen beaches
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
COVID-19 updates: Santa Cruz County to reopen beaches
Woman who coughed on 1-year-old in San Jose may be teacher
Disney to transform Splash Mountain at California, Florida parks
COVID-19 Diaries: Open For Business
Watch list: 15 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update amid COVID-19 surge
Show More
2019 death of Black man in police custody receives renewed attention
Justices rule for Trump administration in deportation case
Dixie Chicks no more: Country group changes name
1 dead, employee hospitalized after fight at Lucky supermarket in Antioch
'Pose' stars to join town hall on violence against transgender women
More TOP STORIES News