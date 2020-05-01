Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Santa Cruz County law enforcement to give update on shelter-in-place, beaches

By Alix Martichoux
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- One day after extending shelter-in-place orders indefinitely, Santa Cruz County law enforcement officials are planning to give an update on how the new rules will be enforced.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart, Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills and Capitola Police Chief Terry McManus will be speaking to members of the media by phone at 1:30 p.m. Friday. We will update this story with what we learn on the phone call.

The county's shelter-in-place order was previously set to expire on May 3. With the extension came a relaxing of some restrictions.

The following activities will be allowed starting Friday, May 1 at 11:59 p.m.:

  • Landscaping gardening, tree trimming, environmental site remediation as long as social distancing requirements are met

  • Hospitals can do elective surgeries

  • Medical and dental offices can reopen for some preventative care

  • Construction can resume under new safety protocols

  • Real estate transactions can resume

  • Residential moves in and out of county can resume

  • Wholesale and retail nurseries for gardening and landscaping can reopen

  • Agricultural work can resume

  • Golf courses and driving ranges can reopen

  • Fabric and craft stores can reopen to supply the creation of masks, gowns and other protective equipment

  • Educational and recreational activities for children (including summer camps) can begin with stable groups of 12 or fewer and one stable teacher


On Thursday, Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel was hesitant to speak on the hot topic of whether or not beaches would remain open to the public. She said the county was waiting from guidance from Gov. Gavin Newsom on the issue.

Newsom was anticipated to announce a broad closure of beaches statewide Thursday, but instead chose to only close beaches in Orange County. Santa Cruz County law enforcement will likely speak Friday on the types of activities that are and aren't allowed on local beaches.

Check back for updates to this story Friday afternoon.

While the shelter-in-place order in Santa Cruz County has been extended without any end date, Dr. Newel said officials would continue to evaluate the situation and make changes approximately every three weeks.

"Any shorter time for modifications doesn't make sense because we wouldn't be able to see and assess the impact any changes have made," said Dr. Newel, referring to the virus' incubation period.

Earlier this week, six Bay Area counties announced an extension of their stay-at-home orders through the end of May.



