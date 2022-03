CORRALITOS, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary 3.6-magnitude earthquake was reported near Corralitos in Santa Cruz County Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey . It was downgraded from a 3.9.The quake was reported around 10a.m. and had a depth of 13.5 kilometers.We had reports of people feeling the quake in the South Bay, Hayward and San Francisco.No damage has been reported as a result of the temblor.