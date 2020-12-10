Super speeder: CHP clocks driver going 131 miles per hour in Santa Rosa

By Krisann Chasarik

CHP writes ticket after catching driver going 131 miles per hour in Santa Rosa. Santa Rosa, California. Dec. 9, 2020 (KGO TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Have you noticed that some drivers are taking advantage of the light traffic on the road due to our stay-at-home order?

Though many of us don't have anywhere urgent to go, an open stretch of road entices some people to put pedal to the metal and drive well over the speed limit.

But what about 131 miles per hour?

It happened in Santa Rosa.



The California Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of the ticket, saying the driver won't like the fine or points on his record.

His car was also impounded.

It's one ticket the driver couldn't talk himself out of. The CHP says there's no excuse to ever go 131 miles per hour.

On top of that, the ticket indicates the driver had a suspended license.

