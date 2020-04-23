Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Citations for speeding over 100 mph jumps 87% compared to last year, CHP says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol says the absence of traffic due to the novel coronavirus pandemic is not an invitation to speed. Despite there being fewer cars on the road, the CHP is seeing a drastic increase in speeding and issuing a lot more tickets.

For a one-month period starting March 19, when the stay-at-home order started, officers have issued 87% more citations to drivers suspected of going more than 100 mph, according to a news release from the CHP. That number is compared to the same time period last year.

CHP issued 2,493 citations statewide for speeding more than 100 mph, compared to 1,335 last year.

"It is alarming to see the number of citations officers are writing for excessive speeds on California roadways," said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley in the news release.

The spike coincides with a 35% decline in traffic volume on state roads compared to 2019, according to Caltrans.

The CHP released pictures of cars that have crashed, some into homes because of speeding, according to officials.

"Higher speeds can lead to much more serious injuries and significantly increase the chance of death should a crash occur," said Stanley. "Keep yourself and those on the road around you safe. Slow down and drive at a safe, legal speed."



