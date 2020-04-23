Coronavirus: Citations for speeding over 100 mph jumps 87% compared to last year, CHP says

RELATED: 'Straight up irresponsible': CHP tickets driver going 139 mph on East Bay highway
For a one-month period starting March 19, when the stay-at-home order started, officers have issued 87% more citations to drivers suspected of going more than 100 mph, according to a news release from the CHP. That number is compared to the same time period last year.
CHP issued 2,493 citations statewide for speeding more than 100 mph, compared to 1,335 last year.
"It is alarming to see the number of citations officers are writing for excessive speeds on California roadways," said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley in the news release.
The spike coincides with a 35% decline in traffic volume on state roads compared to 2019, according to Caltrans.
The CHP released pictures of cars that have crashed, some into homes because of speeding, according to officials.
"Higher speeds can lead to much more serious injuries and significantly increase the chance of death should a crash occur," said Stanley. "Keep yourself and those on the road around you safe. Slow down and drive at a safe, legal speed."
Less highway congestion on California's roadways is not a license to speed. CHP has seen a 87% increase in citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph from March 19-April 19, 2019, to the same period in 2020. If you must travel, don't speed. #slowdown https://t.co/jbD4DNSvcf— CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) April 22, 2020
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19