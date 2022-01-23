lunar new year

Lion dance troupe prepares for return of San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Preparations underway for return of SF Chinese New Year Parade

HERCULES, Calif. (KGO) -- Preparations for the Lunar New Year of the Tiger on February 1 were in full swing in Hercules outside of Yee's Martial Arts Academy. There, the West Coast Lion Dance Troupe performed a ceremony they haven't been able to do, for awhile.

"This is a traditional eye-dotting ceremony where we bring the lion and this year we have a dragon which we're bringing to life." Says Anthony Shiu, the founder of the troupe said.

The troupe has been performing in San Francisco's Chinese New Year Parade every year since 1988. After COVID canceled last year's parade they're now roaring back to life with the parade, set to be held on February 19.

ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim had the honor of "waking up" one out of the two lions there Saturday.

At the event, there was also a dragon which holds special significance. Shiu named it after Jasper Wu, the little boy killed by gunfire on I-880 in Oakland this past November. With his grandmother and grandfather looking on, Jasper's dotted the eyes of the Jasper dragon. Community members also burned incense and paid their respects.
RELATED: Family holds funeral for Jasper Wu, toddler killed during I-880 shooting in Oakland
EMBED More News Videos

Nearly two weeks after 23-month-old Jasper Wu was killed by gunfire on an Oakland freeway, he was laid to rest.



Anthony Shiu says lion dancing and these traditions run in his blood.

"I always wanted to do it since I was a little kid...didn't start doing it until high school. Even though I'm 60 I still perform and today will perform a little."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoherculeschinatownlunar new yearperforming arts
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LUNAR NEW YEAR
Brothless Ramen Dish Satisfies Your Cravings
China to limit travel ahead of Lunar New Year, Winter Olympics
Sherry Cola talks Lunar New Year episode of 'Good Trouble'
SF shops take big hit due to canceled Chinese New Year Parade
TOP STORIES
SF 49ers fans embrace deep playoff run
49ers advance to NFC Championship with 13-10 win over Packers
Gould's FG on final play gives 49ers 13-10 upset of Packers
Strong fourth quarter carries San Francisco 49ers past Green Bay Pa...
Gusty winds bring down trees, cause power outages across Bay Area
Colorado Fire: 1,050 acres, 20% contained, CAL FIRE says
Restaurant visits in CA dropped 30% in November due to omicron
Show More
49ers secret weapon? Bay Area Frenchies on their support team
Niners faithful ready for 49ers-Packers battle in Green Bay
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show
How injury-riddled 49ers can beat the Green Bay Packers
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-vehicle crash
More TOP STORIES News