Bay Area's summerlike heat has many concerned about fire danger, ongoing drought

The National Weather Service recorded temperatures at 2 a.m. already exceeding 60 degrees throughout the region and reaching the 70s for many areas around the bay.
Recorded highs include 69 in San Francisco, 70 in Santa Rosa, 71 in Oakland, 70 in San Jose and 71 in Santa Cruz.
The early warming trend is just a sign of what's to come.
Highs are expected in the low 80s on the coast, the upper 80s to low 90s around the bay, and into the 90s across the interior, roughly 15-25 degrees above normal.
The forecast predicts highs of 86 degrees in San Francisco, 90 in Santa Rosa, 88 in Napa, 91 in Concord, 93 in San Jose, 85 in Santa Cruz and 87 in Big Sur.
With this hot weather and lack of rain we've had, many are concerned about our ongoing drought and fire risk.
When it comes to fire danger, experts are worried this weather will dry out vegetation faster.
Conditions are expected to cool on the coast beginning late Thursday and later Friday for much of the rest of the region. The weekend should remain cooler and a chance of rain is still possible early next week.
