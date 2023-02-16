Neighbors of San Francisco home explosion meet with city officials for resources

San Francisco officials held a meeting with residents of the block where the deadly explosion took place, in efforts to connect and offer resources.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Almost seven days after an explosion rocked this normally sleepy neighborhood of San Francisco's Outer Sunset, nearby residents are still picking up the pieces.

"I'm very sad. Depression. Sometimes even I want to suicide," said Linda Wong.

Wong lives across the street from the house that exploded.

RELATED: SF home explosion suspect charged with multiple felonies; officials ID woman killed

On Wednesday, she attended a private meeting with city officials held for residents of her block.

The goal was to connect them with services and discuss what resources might be available to them moving forward.

"The upstairs, the window, the downstairs, the garage door. A lot of doors broken. Even the ceiling, some things dropped," Wong said.

The explosion happened at the home of Darron and Rita Price, and investigators say a narcotics lab was being run inside.

EXCLUSIVE: SF explosion victim describes escaping burning home, working for suspect

The blast killed Rita and severely injured her caregiver, who managed to escape but is still recovering in a local hospital.

Now, as the dust settles the Prices' neighbors are realizing the impact the blast has had on them, and say they hope Wednesday's meeting provides them with real solutions.

"Right now I hope the city can help us, not only the empty words. But also even find some money," Wong said.

Beyond financial aid, many others tell us the damage is also mental and emotional.

RELATED: New video shows moment San Francisco home exploded, killing 1

With some even saying they want to feel safe in their own homes once again.

"It was a big surprise I think to everyone that something like that could even happen," said Daniel McMorrow.

But with several residents likely to be out of their residences for the next several months, they'll take any help they can get.

"Right now the house is open. The house is open. The window is open. The door is open. It's very cold. It's raining. So we cannot stay there," Wong said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live