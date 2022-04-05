LGBTQ+ Pride

ABC7 partners with SF Pride to air LGBTQ+ celebration and parade

ABC7 partners with SF Pride to air parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is committing to pride 365 days a year. To prove that commitment, we are pleased to announce we are the new media partner for San Francisco Pride.

San Francisco Pride executive director Suzanne Ford and board president Carolyn Wysinger joined ABC7 News at 4 p.m. to talk about this year's event, which is being held June 25-26.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

The 52nd San Francisco Pride Parade & Celebration is back in person after two years, and it needs your help to be successful.

SF Pride is the largest free event of its kind in the nation. If you'd like to help, go here to donate.

VIDEO: SF Pride to be celebrated in person this year, organizers announce
San Francisco Pride organizers announced on ABC7@7 that celebrations will be held in person this year.



