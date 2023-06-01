San Francisco's Castro District gets ready for Pride Month kickoff

In the heart of San Francisco's Castro District, many businesses are hard at work preparing for one of their busiest times of the year: Pride Month.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the heart of San Francisco's Castro District, many businesses are hard at work preparing for one of their busiest times of the year: Pride Month.

"We're definitely seeing the norm of events come back. You know, the pride brunch, the family pride event," said Terry Asten Bennett, the president of the Castro Merchants Association.

2023 will be the first time since the pandemic where Pride celebrations are expected to be back in full force.

Throughout June, dozens of events will be held around the Castro and the city.

Not least of all, San Francisco's Pride Parade at the end of the month.

A boon for local businesses, says Terry Asten Bennett, the president of the Castro Merchants Association.

"June is our first bread and butter month of the year. It's where we really see the kickoff as things propel," said Asten Bennett.

While all of the old favorites are set to come back for Pride this year, there's also going to be some new additions as well.

Those additions include a brand-new Pride flag set to be unveiled this Friday, as well as new banners lining the neighborhood.

"Everything is getting refreshed and changed out, and bright and shiny for Pride," said Asten Bennett.

This year's celebrations come at an all-important time.

Around the country, hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ laws have either been passed or are being considered.

All the more reason, says Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, for people to come out and show support for the queer community.

"Over time I think progress and love are winning, but it's making people in some places really scared," said Mandelman.

But for many in this part of the city, there's nowhere else they'd rather be.

"It is so important that people know that San Francisco is a safe place to be who you are and that you can come here and be yourself and be supported," said Asten Bennett.

