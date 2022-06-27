No evidence of shooting at SF Pride Festival after reports of active shooter, police say

Love was in the air for the 2022 Pride Parade and Celebration in San Francisco on Sunday, June 26, 2022. (KGO-TV/Leonard Torres)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police say there is no evidence of an active shooting at San Francisco's Pride Festival as panic ensued after reports of an active shooter in the area.

Officers responded to the area of 7th St and Market Street at the around 5:25 p.m. Police say they were unable to locate any victims or witnesses.

SFPD will remain on scene to ensure safety and security of Pride events.



