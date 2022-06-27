No evidence of shooting at SF Pride Festival after reports of active shooter, police say

Officers responded to the area of 7th St and Market Street at the around 5:25 p.m. Police say they were unable to locate any victims or witnesses.
SFPD will remain on scene to ensure safety and security of Pride events.
BREAKING: @SFPD says reports of an active shooting at #SFPride celebrations appear to be “without merit” at this time. There were reports of a shooting but officials say they were “unable to locate an victims or witnesses”. Here’s video of the panic that ensued @abc7newsbayarea https://t.co/KmKWNkA9zu— Tim Johns (@tim_johns_) June 27, 2022
Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live