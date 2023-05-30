SF Chinatown bakery stabbing suspect recently released on parole, records show

New details are emerging about the stabbing on Monday at the popular AA bakery in San Francisco's Chinatown.

In 2018, the suspect pled guilty for attempted murder in San Francisco, report says.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New details are emerging about the stabbing on Monday at the popular AA Bakery and Cafe in San Francisco's Chinatown.

RELATED: Employee critically injured following stabbing at San Francisco Chinatown bakery, police say

According to SFPD, the suspect is 61-year-old Fook Poy Lai.

A witness took this photo of the man believed to be Lai outside the bakery after the stabbing. He says he was still holding the knife.

According to court records obtained by ABC7 News, Lai was released on parole 10 days ago.

Hoodline reports he stabbed an elderly man in 2016 in Portsmouth Square.

He pled guilty in 2018 to attempted murder.

David Lowe is a frequent customer at AA bakery. He was shocked to learn the suspect had just been released from prison, and says he hopes it sparks a conversation about re-entry.

"My hands are still shaking. This is how I feel and I believe a lot of people in the community are shaking," Lowe said.

According to SFPD, the stabbing happened just before 10 a.m. on Monday.

MORE: BART employee wounded inside station; no arrests made, spokesperson says

Ding Lee was inside at the time and witnessed the attack. He says the suspect didn't say a word as he entered, went behind the counter and began stabbing one of the workers.

"The guy is using the knife to punch down and stab the lady from the neck to the head and the shoulder, at least four or five times up and down," Lee said.

Lee says after the man ran outside, he called 911. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The next day, the bakery was back open, selling their popular egg tarts and pineapple buns.

Owner Henry told us he does not know or recognize the suspect. He's just thankful his employee is going to be okay.

VIDEO: Community, family of SF woman allegedly killed by neighbor say attack could have been prevented

A handful of police remained at the bakery on Tuesday, continuing the investigation. They have not given a motive for the attack.

Eva Lee with the Chinatown Merchants Association and other loyal customers were also there to lend support.

"We're very tight knit. Everybody knows everybody else. So that's why it's more shocking than normal," she said.

Police arrested Lai on Monday. Lai is currently booked at San Francisco County jail.

He is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live