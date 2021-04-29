building a better bay area

SF opens new vaccine clinic in the Ocean View neighborhood for underserved groups

San Francisco opens new vaccine clinic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new vaccine site opened in San Francisco Wednesday morning in the Ocean View Neighborhood. Organizers say they chose the location because the area is marginalized and often overlooked.

The site is located at 50 Broad Street near the MUNI 24 and M bus lines.

"We have vaccinated nearly 70% of people who are eligible for vaccination in San Francisco. 85% of those are 65 and over. We still have a ways to go," said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's Director of Public Health. "And we know that getting it done in situations like this, in places like this, will vary your access."

"We've led the way so far, so let's continue to lead the way in vaccine updates," said Colfax. "Get your vaccine. When you're eligible, make an appointment; encourage your friends, family and community."

Wednesday morning they vaccinated about a dozen people at the site. Organizers say they do expect it to get busier, calling this their soft launch. They say they just need to do more outreach so more people will know the site is open.

They have already made one key change to the process of getting a shot at the site to make it easier for people.

"This was appointment only, but because we're trying to make sure that we address accessibility, you can come down, limited walk up appointments will be made available to you," said Felisia Thibodeaux, the Executive Director of the Southwest Community Corporation. "If there's a vaccine on this site, we want to get it in your arm. So walk down, drive down, ride your bike down, walk up, whatever you need to do."

She said they plan to pass out 3,000 fliers on Friday to inform people about the clinic.

It will be open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.




