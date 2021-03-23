Demands increase for SF School Board's Alison Collins to resign after offensive tweets

The series of Tweets posted by school board member Alison Collins in 2016, criticizes Asian Americans for wanting to, in her words, assimilate and get ahead.
One of her tweets read, "Many Asian Am believe they benefit from the 'model minority' BS."
Another states, "I'm looking to combat anti-Black racism in the Asian community at my daughters' mostly Asian Am school."
There are other tweets with the same theme.
"It really bothers me when you read those quotes, they are just despicable. She should not be in office and anyone who supports her should not be in office," expressed Lope Yap, Jr, Vice President of the George Washington High School Alumni Association.
ABC7 News reached out to Collins but she did not respond. Collins has recently posted that she does not plan to step down and that her 2016 tweets were taken out of context.
Board President Gabriela Lopez said she stands in solidarity with Vice President Collins and Asian American communities . "This week has been marked by hate and violence. And in this moment of pain, words matter more than ever. I appreciated that Vice President Collins has apologized for her remarks," Lopez wrote in a tweet.
Another board member, Mark Sanchez says Collins has work to do with the Asian Community.
"I think she needs to make sure she connects with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in San Francisco and in the Bay Area and beyond to correct the impression that she's left," warned Sanchez.
Jill Wynns, a former school board member has previously said this board is not in touch with the community.
"It's my own impression that it's fairly cohesive as a board. The disconnect is between the board and the community," added Wynns.
A Facebook Group with 951 members is asking that Collins, Lopez and a third school board member be recalled.
There's even a website "Recall the School Board."
Mayor London Breed, and ten of the 11 San Francisco Board Supervisors have asked that Collins step down. Supervisor Dean Preston did not call for her resignation but said, "It was difficult for him to see her path forward on the school board."
