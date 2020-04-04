7 On Your Side

Tips on getting the grocery delivery time you want

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have you ordered groceries online? There is a good chance you have. Bay Area grocery delivery company Farmstead has had its business double since the pandemic began.

Co-founder and CEO Pradeep Elankumaran says, "I think it is safe to say no one in online groceries was expecting this level of interest in this short of period of time."

Ibotta, a leading app for cash back on everyday purchases, looked into our new normal grocery shopping and found deliveries used to be 4% of grocery sales, now: 30%.

Ibotta's CEO, Bryan Leach, says it is an increase impossible to keep up with.

"People are having bad experiences because of long wait times," he says, "I think right now people are frustrated with how hard it is to get a time slot."

I asked on Facebook, Are you getting deliveries? Marjorie wrote, "There are no delivery slots."

Robert said, "I was told I would have to wait 2 weeks." Martha told me, "All spots taken."

However Phyllis Looney hit the jackpot when ordering online for a friend who lives in Gold Country. "So I placed the order around 12:30 and she got it around five o'clock," she said.

So what are the tricks -- other than sheer luck -- to get a delivery?

"Most of the major grocery delivery places advise you to get online first thing in the morning," Bryan Leach said. "And most slots are sold out by 8 or 9 in the morning."

"I think you should join the waitlist right now," says Pradeep Elankumaran.

Phyllis Looney says think ahead: "I would say in the Bay Area give at least a week's notice."



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronavirus helpmoneyconsumer watchcoronaviruspersonal finance7 on your sideshoppingonline shoppinggrocery storeconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Coronavirus Q&A: Unemployment
Coronavirus payment: Stop your check from going to the wrong account
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Stimulus payments to Social Security recipients will be automatic, PG&E giving credits to its customers, and more
California EDD reports surge of 900,000 unemployment claims in a week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Stanford team has grim forecast for shelter in place future
Coronavirus: Lake County defies odds with no positive cases
Coyote season forces dogs off Presidio trials, as new alphas settle in
Small business owners struggle to apply to new lending program
Grisly work of crime scene cleaners changes due to COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus: Crew member from Grand Princess cruise ship has died
7 happy stories that came out of the coronavirus crisis this week
Show More
27 test positive for COVID-19 at Orinda skilled nursing facility, health officials say
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Zoom tips, tricks, protecting privacy
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Giants' Larry Baer talks healing power of baseball, 'no magic date' for return of MLB
More TOP STORIES News