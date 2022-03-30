fundraiser

Show of Hope gala will support SF Community Health Center

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Show of Hope gala will support SF Community Health Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Community Health Center provides affordable health care to the people in our community who need it the most.

Now you have a chance to support the organization at its upcoming gala, Show of Hope.

ABC7 News Anchor Reggie Aqui is emceeing the event and Grammy award-winning singer Jody Watley will be performing -- it's going to be a blast.

Reggie recently spoke with San Francisco Community Health Center CEO Lance Toma about how people can get involved.

Watch in the video player above to hear more about the gala, which will be held Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency in San Francisco.

Visit this page for more information about the San Francisco Community Health Center and here to buy tickets to the Show of Hope gala.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscomedicalsocietyhealth carebay area eventsdonationsfundraiser
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNDRAISER
Contra Costa GOP fundraise for body armor for Ukraine civilians
Republican donors line up behind US Rep. Cheney as she takes on Trump
Bay Area artists come together for Ukraine benefit concert
How SF chef is cooking up support for Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code, Academy says
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
CHP investigating armed carjacking on Bay Bridge
6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes east of Australia, USGS says
What is aphasia? Brain disorder has many causes, can be treated
Jim Carrey: 'Hollywood is spineless' for applauding Will Smith
Bank impostor taunts SJ woman after stealing in latest Zelle scam
Show More
Biden receives 2nd booster, presses Congress on virus funds
Opening of SF's Central Subway Project could be delayed again
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting after aphasia diagnosis
USDA predicts even higher grocery store prices
Man involved in Chowchilla bus kidnapping approved for parole
More TOP STORIES News