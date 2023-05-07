Video shows illegal Oakland sideshow with cars on fire

A car went up in flames while dozens of other cars backed up traffic following a sideshow in Oakland early Saturday morning.

This happened in Lake Merritt at 10th and Oak streets.

It appears the sideshow led to chaos as people also got out of their cars and were seen lighting fireworks or running around filming the incident.

It appears the sideshow led to chaos as people also got out of their cars and were seen lighting fireworks or running around filming the incident.

This happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in Lake Merritt at 10th and Oak streets.

Video shows multiple cars were on fire when police arrived.

Authorities eventually put out those flames as officers cleared the traffic.

No word if any arrests were made in this incident.

Oakland officers are investigating reports of other sideshows throughout the city that night, police said.

Officers received several reports of sideshow activity, according to police.

After receiving multiple calls regarding sideshow activity in the 1000 block of Oak Street, officers responded shortly after 10:30 p.m., according to police.

The officers observed dozens of vehicles and spectators engaged in illegal sideshow activity, police said. As the crowd began to disperse, officers contained several of the vehicles for enforcement purposes, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about illegal sideshows is encouraged to send OPD a tip at this non-emergency email address: sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov.

Bay City News contributed to this report

