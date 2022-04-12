Video shows several inches of fresh Sierra snow

TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Sierra is seeing lots of fresh snow today!Video from the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow lab shows where they got nearly 4 inches this morning.That's a lot higher now, since it's been snowing there most of the day.Forecasters said yesterday they were expecting 2 to 8 inches of snow in the Tahoe Basin, with 8 to 14 inches falling above 7,000 feet Monday.Northeastern California could also see 2 to 6 inches, except for up to two inches in eastern Lassen County.The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for west slope of the Sierra until 8 p.m. Monday due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.Despite the snow, several ski resorts also closed Monday due to high winds.The NWS says to expect strong winds through Sierra passes that could cause damage and lower visibility. You can