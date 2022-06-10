Skyline Eco Adventures encourages Maui conservation with exhilarating zipline tours

Skyline Conservation combines adventure and education by providing an awe-inspiring and adrenaline-inducing experience. Their unique program is all about preserving land for future generations.
Since 2002, the organization has planted over 18,000 native trees, hosted hundreds of community reforestation and ocean cleanup events, and given over $1.7 million to environmental and community nonprofits.
"We've had schools from all over Maui County come up and help touch the earth and help plant these trees," explained Joe Imhoff of Skyline Conservation. "And then every visitor that comes into this forest, you know, they come here to ride the zip lines, they leave with this education about why conservation is so important and so special."
The organization focuses on planting native Koa trees. Many of these trees have grown to be over 40 feet tall, providing a place for unique species of birds and insects to thrive.
"We're planting 5,000 trees this year in this whole area," said Imhoff.
The organization plans to continue its conservation efforts as long as the company is in business.
