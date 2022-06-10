aloha friday

Skyline Eco Adventures encourages Maui conservation with exhilarating zipline tours

EMBED <>More Videos

The thrill of your life is just a short plane ride away

MAUI, Hawaii (KGO) -- What if you could help conserve Maui one zipline adventure at a time?

Skyline Conservation combines adventure and education by providing an awe-inspiring and adrenaline-inducing experience. Their unique program is all about preserving land for future generations.

Since 2002, the organization has planted over 18,000 native trees, hosted hundreds of community reforestation and ocean cleanup events, and given over $1.7 million to environmental and community nonprofits.

"We've had schools from all over Maui County come up and help touch the earth and help plant these trees," explained Joe Imhoff of Skyline Conservation. "And then every visitor that comes into this forest, you know, they come here to ride the zip lines, they leave with this education about why conservation is so important and so special."

The organization focuses on planting native Koa trees. Many of these trees have grown to be over 40 feet tall, providing a place for unique species of birds and insects to thrive.

"We're planting 5,000 trees this year in this whole area," said Imhoff.

The organization plans to continue its conservation efforts as long as the company is in business.

For more information, visit here.

Hawaiian Airlines is Hawaii's largest and longest-serving airline, offering non-stop service to Hawaii from the U.S. mainland and international destinations. For more information, visit here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhawaiialoha fridaytravelair travelzipliningtropical weatherairlineu.s. & worldconservationsponsoredairplane
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALOHA FRIDAY
SPONSORED: Aloha Spirit in June
Team up with the Surfrider Foundation to preserve Kauai's beaches
Visit the Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa for epic eats and views
Support Kauai's small businesses at Warehouse 3540
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SF Mayor Breed kicks off events leading up to Juneteenth holiday
SJ police seize more than 60 firearms from suspect's home
EXCLUSIVE: Older SJ couple bound, mouths taped shut in home robbery
Curry's diagnosis for Game 4 of NBA Finals: 'I'm going to play'
US to lift COVID-19 testing requirement for air travelers
Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 4 on ABC7 tonight
16-year-old boy shot, killed in broad daylight in Oakland
Show More
OPD hosting gun buyback event Saturday
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
New details into what went wrong inside luxury SF apartment
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.6%
'Red flag' gun control bill passes House, unlikely in Senate
More TOP STORIES News