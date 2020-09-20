smoke

Smoke, bad air quality returns to Bay Area this weekend: Here's when it will arrive

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's been a blissful few days of clear skies in the Bay Area, but air quality took a turn this weekend. Smoke was forecasted to make its way back over the region this weekend and has prompted an air quality advisory in the Bay Area.

The advisory will stay in effect through Monday.

LIVE SMOKE TRACKER: Track Bay Area air quality levels

"Waking up Saturday morning, the winds are shifting, coming out of the north and bringing the North Complex and the August Fire Complex smoke," says Nicco. "About half of us will be covered by Saturday evening in haze and it just keeps getting thicker as we head through Sunday."

Smoke will turn hazy as a wind shift occurs in the northerly direction. Smoke will then drift into the North Bay from the August Complex Fire and then spread across the rest of the Bay Area.

The air quality advisory is in effect Sunday and Monday because of wildfire smoke expected to drift into the Bay Area, bringing hazy skies mainly to the North Bay. The Bay Area Air Quality District says the air is not expected to be unhealthy despite the advisory.

Here's how the smoke timeline breaks down for the Bay Area:


The North Bay will be the first region affected, with smoke moving in overnight Friday into Saturday. As the day goes on, the smoke will "slide into the bay, into the Peninsula and the East Bay," says Nicco.

Only the South Bay may be spared Saturday morning and during the day.

"By Saturday evening, it should be covering just about everywhere but the South Bay."


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Things only get worse from there Sunday, when most of us should expect to wake up to hazy skies. (Though the best chance of clear skies is once again in the South Bay Sunday.)

"Just about everybody" will be shrouded in smoke Monday until relief finally arrives again on Tuesday, says Nicco.

"Autumn arrives at 6:31 a.m. and it ushers in clean air," Nicco says of the autumnal equinox.

So how bad will air quality be?


Thankfully, we aren't looking at orange skies or apocalyptic conditions this time around.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Alert for Saturday due to poor air quality in the inland East Bay and North Bay, but just how bad the air quality will be on the ground depends on a few factors.

This trend looks to continue into Sunday as well, but luckily winds will remain generally light.

"There will be smoke in the middle parts of the atmosphere," says Nicco. "The key will be how much will work into the lower layer."

Meteorologist Drew Tuma predicts moderate air quality (PM 2.5 levels between 51-100) across the Bay Area on Sunday.



Monday is trending slightly cooler with better air quality.

Watch Meteorologist Drew Tuma's Saturday evening smoke forecast in the media player above.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscooaklandsan josemarinsanta rosanapavallejosan mateowalnut creekbay area air quality management districtaccuweatherfireair qualitywildfirespare the airforecastsmokelightning complex fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMOKE
Here's when smoke will return to Bay Area
Here's when smoke will return to Bay Area
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Fog, not smoke, returns to the Bay Area -- for now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: Bay Area surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
US judge approves injunction to delay WeChat restrictions
'Stop letting Karens kill restaurants' billboard appears in SF
Pres. Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick
Parent, child rescued off Fort Funston cliff in SF, officials say
East Bay neighbors band together to tackle fire mitigation
Show More
Bay Area legal community reacts to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Emmys, live and virtual: 'What could possibly go wrong?'
Police investigating sexual battery cases in SF's Sea Cliff area
2 African American families hope for equality in health care
More TOP STORIES News