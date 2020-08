LIVE: Track San Francisco Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke from several wildfires

EMBED >More News Videos Smoke from wildfires could cause health problems for some people.

EMBED >More News Videos Smoke from the wildfires burning around the Bay Area is impacting us and will continue through at least tomorrow so a Spare the Air alert is in effect.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Smoke from the wildfires burning around the Bay Area is impacting us and will continue through at least Wednesday so a Spare the Air alert is in effect.If you live in San Mateo County, you may have been smelling or seeing smoke from the fire burning in La Honda The fires in the East Bay and the North Bay were also making for hazy skies in the surrounding areas.Unfortunately, the hot weather will bake us again Wednesday and the high-pressure overhead will keep a lid on the atmosphere preventing the smoke from dispersing.The heat eases Thursday and the sea breeze will pick up so hopefully, that will help disperse some of the smoke.