BART

BART running on single track at night

EMBED </>More Videos

Because of the Transbay tube seismic retrofit, there are a lot of changes to the BART schedule that started Monday morning and also impact nighttime riders. (KGO-TV)

Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
More changes went into effect for BART riders Monday night.

Because of the Transbay tube seismic retrofit, there are a lot of changes to the BART schedule that started Monday morning and also impact nighttime riders.

RELATED: BART weekday morning service change begins, long lines at stations

Starting Monday night, for the next three and a half years, BART trains will be running on one track instead of two through the Transbay tube-- which is called single tracking. This will take place Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to close.



This means the trains will be scheduled to arrive every 24 minutes, instead of every 20 minutes. BART says they'll make adjustments for big crowds during baseball and basketball season.

Anna Duckworth, a BART spokesperson, said, "We always make contingency plans for special events like Giants and then of course next year it will be Warriors, so we will have special event trains."

RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week

Now Monday morning, a long line of people was at the Pittsburg-Bay Point BART station waiting for a bus. That's because Monday through Friday, BART is starting their service an hour later at 5 a.m. for crews to work on the Transbay tube retrofit.

Instead of hopping on BART, passengers will be able to take the Early Bird Express, a bus network serving 21 BART stations and the Temporary Transbay Terminal in San Francisco.

Check out more stories and videos about BART.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyBARTpublic transportationtransportationtrainsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BART
A Day on BART: What it's like to commute at night
A Day On BART: What riding the Richmond-Warm Springs line is really like
A Day On BART: What it's really like for commuters
A Day On BART: What riding the Richmond-Daly City line is really like
A Day On BART: What riding the Daly City-Dublin/Pleasanton line is really like
More BART
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
San Francisco, São Paulo artists team up for nonprofit's new Mission mural
Valentine's Day movies to suit every mood
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
How to say 'I love you' around the world
More Society
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Preliminary hearing underway for convicted Vallejo kidnapper
Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
Show More
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
More News