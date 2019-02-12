BART running on single track at night

DELAYS on this first day of big schedule changes bc of the seismic retrofit on the transbay tube. These passengers say delays seem to be at least 10-20 mins. #BART pic.twitter.com/hTlqspN2bS — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) February 12, 2019

More changes went into effect for BART riders Monday night.Because of the Transbay tube seismic retrofit, there are a lot of changes to the BART schedule that started Monday morning and also impact nighttime riders.Starting Monday night, for the next three and a half years, BART trains will be running on one track instead of two through the Transbay tube-- which is called single tracking. This will take place Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to close.This means the trains will be scheduled to arrive every 24 minutes, instead of every 20 minutes. BART says they'll make adjustments for big crowds during baseball and basketball season.Anna Duckworth, a BART spokesperson, said, "We always make contingency plans for special events like Giants and then of course next year it will be Warriors, so we will have special event trains."Now Monday morning, a long line of people was at the Pittsburg-Bay Point BART station waiting for a bus. That's because Monday through Friday, BART is starting their service an hour later at 5 a.m. for crews to work on the Transbay tube retrofit.Instead of hopping on BART, passengers will be able to take the Early Bird Express, a bus network serving 21 BART stations and the Temporary Transbay Terminal in San Francisco.