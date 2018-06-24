Bay Area LIFE: Girl Power! 3rd annual Girls' Festival

BAY AREA LIFE

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The 3rd annual Girls' Festival was filled with power and possibility for thousands of young women and their families! Festivalgoers experienced a plethora of hands-on activities ranging from creating fashion illustrations to conducting genetics experiments.

Girls from all over the Bay Area attended a variety of events and performances, as well as listened to inspiring guest speakers share uplifting stories rooted in female leadership. If you missed this year's festival, click below to learn more about the dynamic event and the WorldWideWomen mission.

Go here for more information.
