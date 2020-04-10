Coronavirus help: Berkeley-based program to distribute medical masks to African American, Latino communities

Meanwhile, police in San Francisco want to reassure them that solely wearing a mask does not constitute suspicion of having committed a crime, especially during this time of shelter-in-place.
RELATED: New data shows coronavirus disproportionately impacts Black Americans, marginalized communities
People have been sharing cellphone video taken in a Walmart in Illinois showing two black men being escorted out of the store.
They say, it was for wearing a protective mask.
One of the men is heard saying, "He's following us right out the store, we're being asked to leave for being safe."
.@pastormykmac and @wkamaubell are involved in a noble project #MasksForThePeople. Thank you. https://t.co/qQvfialsNw— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) April 9, 2020
Today a mother in San Francisco posted on the Next Door site, "PLEASE don't be scared of Black people in masks."
It's what many mothers of African American youth are thinking.
"You should never call the police on anyone that is trying to protect themselves and once they go into any store or anything, we all should be looked at at the same rate, same thing, we should all be looked at the same," said Ashley Morris, a mother.
RELATED: Outcry over racial data grows as coronavirus slams black Americans
A week ago the CDC recommended wearing a cloth mask whenever a person leaves their home. Morris worries that some will be targeted because of the presumed criminality of black men in our society.
"It's unfortunate that everyone has to experience the same thing that my black male son is experiencing," she added.
W. Kamau Bell, is the host of United Shades of America. He had this to say from his home in the Bay Area:
"Really it's a fault of our government that they haven't stepped up and provided us with medical masks, but even with medical masks I'm sure there are many black people that are afraid that even if I'm covering my face they are going to be suspicious of us because again people are suspicious of black folks when we're doing nothing but enjoying ourselves or walking down the street."
Bell has now partnered with The Way Christina Center in Berkeley to raise money to provide medical masks for black and brown people across the country.
The project is called "Masks for the People," and you can find more information on their website here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19