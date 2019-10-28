PG&E Power Outages: Lights back on for some cities ahead of another possible shutoff

Some cities are already seeing the lights come back on.
In the meantime, @Oakland residents starting to see lights go back on...enjoy it while it lasts! #pgepowershutoff #abc7now @PGE4Me https://t.co/FyM46JFapu pic.twitter.com/TOOOYM60e2— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) October 28, 2019
Moraga Police Department says power has been restored to the city, and residents of Oakland's Hiller Highlands neighborhood report electricty is working in their homes.
PG&E, however, is warning of yet another "strong and widespread wind event" to sweep through the Bay Area Tuesday into midday Wednesday. The utility may have to cut off the power to 35 California counties for that event.
At least 500,000 customers were notified on Sunday about the next round of potential outages. PG&E said power would be turned off in seven phases, but that times may change depending on weather conditions.
The utility has not confirmed where the next round of power shutoff will take place.
For the City of Berkeley, it may be one long, continuous outage. "Berkeley customers affected by the shutoff should prepare to be without power until Friday, November 1 due to additional fire conditions predicted for Tuesday," city officials tweeted. They say this is based on the information provided by PG&E.
"There is a potential that there will be people that will currently be interrupted as part of this PSPS event that we do not get to restore before the weather becomes unsafe again," said Mark Quinlan, Incident Commander for PG&E.
According to ABC7's Spencer Christian, the gusts that reached as high as 100 mph in parts of the North Bay Sunday, but the winds will die down Monday. That will give crews time to run inspections and potentially restore power in some areas.
Customers are encouraged to visit its website and use the address look up tool to confirm if they will be impacted by this PSPS event.
East Bay outage lingers amid concerns about next one
For Rob Lam, owner of the Perle restaurant on Mountain Boulevard in Oakland's Montclair District, the latest PG&E power shutoff may prove to be a setback he can't survive.
Closed since Friday, Lam says the outage has already cost him $40,000 and counting.
"We're having that conversation right now," he said while standing in his dark restaurant. "We're having that conversation among the partners. Day 4 of a really crucial end of the month, a lot of holiday parties. So it's a real heartbreaker."
Lam began cleaning out his cold cases last Friday, making sandwiches and donating them to Oakland fire and police personnel.
He rented a generator to keep his perishables cold and he's continuing to pay his 20 employees, but faced with the prospect of more days without power, Lam is worried.
"The real concern is my staff, I mean going 5 days," he said. "These are real hard-working people. They gotta pay rent coming up."
In Lafayette, it's a giant generator that's keeping the perishables cold and the store open for residents growing weary of their second PSPS in two weeks.
There's also a sense of resignation, amid the reality that this won't be their last time without power.
"I know people have lost property up in Sonoma and with the fires that broke out yesterday in Lafayette, I'm okay with it," said Lafayette resident Tom Kozel. "I was a skeptic before, but I'd rather have no power and have a house and a neighborhood than not."
PG&E didn't notify 23,000 in earlier outage
Pacific Gas & Electric says it failed to notify 23,000 customers, including 500 with medical conditions, before shutting off their power to prevent wildfires earlier this month.
In a report filed with regulators Monday, California's largest utility didn't say where the affected customers live or if there were any reported medical complications.
PG&E says some customers had no contact information on file. Others were incorrectly thought to be getting electricity from power lines that weren't turned off.
The outages Oct. 9-12 affected 636,000 homes, 81,000 businesses and 11,000 other customers in the first of a series of mass outages to prevent wildfires caused by electrical equipment.
Millions faced blackouts this weekend while fires are raging on both ends of California, and more shutoffs are expected in the coming days.
PG&E didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
PG&E says its power lines may have started 2 wildfires in Lafayette
The Pacific Gas & Electric Co. utility says its power lines may have started two wildfires over the weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The company reported the incidents near the town Lafayette to state regulators on Monday.
PG&E told the California Public Utilities Commission that a worker responded to the first fire around 4:45 p.m. Sunday and was told firefighters believe contact between a power line and a communication line may have caused it.
A worker went to another fire about an hour later and was told firefighters are investigating a transformer as a possible ignition source.
PG&E is under severe financial pressure after its equipment has been blamed for a series of destructive wildfires in Northern California.
PG&E eyeing third potential outage
Millions of people in Northern California are on track to have lights come back on, but some may not be restored before another round of strong winds threaten to damage power lines and spark fires.
Electricity is expected to begin being restored by Monday, though Pacific Gas & Electric Co. warned it might cut power again as soon as Tuesday with a forecast of strong winds expected to last until Wednesday.
The utility notified more than 1.2 million people that they may have their electricity shut off for what could be the third time in a week.
Nearly 200,000 people are under evacuation orders as crews grapple with a wildfire in wine country that fire officials say was 85 square miles (220 square kilometers), destroyed 94 buildings and was threatening 80,000 buildings Sunday night.
