Sonoma County purchases 2 properties to house homeless camped along Joe Rodota Trail

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- After three weeks of proposals, discussions, investigations and debate, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors made a decision Tuesday about how and where to house more than 200 homeless people encamped on the Joe Rodota Trail.For three weeks, Sonoma County has looked at a storage facility near the airport, the Los Guilicos campus in Sonoma Valley, and even inside the County Administration Campus.The issue has divided this community, especially residents along Arthur Street in Cotati."I understand that people have concerns, but people who need places to live need places to live," said Jenny Blaker. She lives three doors down from 8190 Arthur Street in Cotati.Tuesday morning, supervisors voted to purchase that property and another on Sonoma Avenue in Santa Rosa, about $1 million each. The county will turn them into transitional homeless shelters.Did we mention the word division?"I'm just concerned about how many people will be here," said Carson Hanson, who lives next door. He's not the only person on this street who opposes the homeless moving in. Just the only one who would talk. "I just don't know who the people are. They could be criminals. Dangerous."Or not. From county supervisors on Tuesday came reassurances. Supervisor James Gore said that anyone living in those homes will have already gone through the system, and be almost ready to move on. "The tough thing is when somebody is driven by fear and outrage. I live in this community to, but ultimately they don't want to hear what is going on. But the reality is all those people are already here."