Warriors' Stephen Curry expresses regret, apologizes over moon landing comments

Warriors Stephen Curry spoke out Thursday about recent comments he made about how he doesn't believe the moon landing actually happened.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry spoke out Thursday about recent comments he made on how he doesn't believe the moon landing actually happened.

He had questioned the Apollo 11 mission during a taping of the "Winging It" podcast.

On Thursday, he apologized and expressed regret over his comments. He says he will be talking to someone high up in the space industry to learn.

"Hopefully this all gets behind us," he said.

Curry said Wednesday that he was joking when he made the comments.

He says he's looking forward to the tour of the lunar lab that NASA invited him on.

Warriors star Stephen Curry said in a podcast he had doubts that the lunar landing really happened

