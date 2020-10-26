Crews battle vegetation fire burning near Highway 12 in Solano County

There is a vegetation fire burning in Solano County and the strong winds are pushing smoke into Contra Costa County. Please remain vigilant for fires, please only call 911 if you see flames. — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 26, 2020

Active wildfire burning in Solano Co near Fairfield causing smoke to be blown into central CCC. This is from a distant fire; no active fire incidents in CCC at this hour. Those with respiratory conditions should avoid outdoor activities. Con Air 1 dispatched at 3 pm. #cccsmoke pic.twitter.com/95muSCt0Er — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 26, 2020

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a vegetation fire that is spreading rapidly in Solano County Monday afternoon.The fire which has burned 300 acres, broke out at around 2 p.m. on Peterson Road, West of Walters Road in Suisun City. The fire jumped over Highway 12, burning mostly marsh land, according to Solano Fire Department.Fire officials say isibility issues from the wildfire smoke led to a crash on Highway 12.No firefighter injuries or structure damages have been reported. Solano County Fire Department says the cause is still under investigation and PG&E has been ruled out.