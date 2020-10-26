wildfire

Crews battle vegetation fire burning near Highway 12 in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a vegetation fire that is spreading rapidly in Solano County Monday afternoon.

The fire which has burned 300 acres, broke out at around 2 p.m. on Peterson Road, West of Walters Road in Suisun City. The fire jumped over Highway 12, burning mostly marsh land, according to Solano Fire Department.





Fire officials say isibility issues from the wildfire smoke led to a crash on Highway 12.

No firefighter injuries or structure damages have been reported. Solano County Fire Department says the cause is still under investigation and PG&E has been ruled out.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
