Coronavirus California

COVID-19 impact: Sonoma Raceway driver explains why mask regulation is unsafe

By
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- We found a hint of normalcy at Sonoma Raceway, this weekend.

Normal, anyway, based on that locale and our uniquely American form of sport known as drag racing.

"It's an addiction. Once you done it it's kind of like drugs," explained Kevin Cantrell, a driver from the Las Vegas area.

VIDEO: Masks are mandatory in California, but whose job is it to enforce wearing them?
EMBED More News Videos

As California continues to tighten its health guidelines amid COVID-19, business owners say enforcing that customers wear a mask can be "awkward," and have mixed ideas about if they should have to be the ones doing it.



A National Hot Rod Association divisional race is not the kind of event that draws a large crowd. These competitors are amateurs.

Typically, it might draw 600 spectators. This week, the track allowed only racers and crews, and they needed to follow the rules.

"How do you social distance at a drag race?" we asked Sonoma Raceway President Steve Page.

"You stay six feet apart and everyone wears a mask. It is a zero-tolerance policy."

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: Bay Area traffic increasing in some areas, but still light on some key commute routes

The track takes this so seriously that it put Yermani Franco inside a pick-up truck with a microphone and speaker.

"Just a reminder everyone should be wearing a mask at this time," Yermani says, making one circuit every thirty minutes.

"Have you had to kick anyone out?" we asked.

"Not yet."'

But the racers and their crews were not exactly happy about it, nor afraid to express those sentiments.

"I take charge of my own health," said Chris Ling from Washington's tri-city area. "I exercise. I eat good. I don't think I should have to take care of everyone else."

RELATED: Sonoma Co. businesses forced to close, again, under Newsom's new order

Her friend, driver Larry McLanhan, wore a mask with the words, "This is stupid."

"That is exactly how I feel," Larry said. "I'm sucking in all the carbon dioxide I am supposed to be breathing out."

"I don't think it makes a difference. I think it's blown out of proportion," offered Kevin Cantrell.

"But, you are in California, now," we reminded him.

"I know," he deadpanned.

VIDEO: What is 'maskne?' SF doctor explains how to prevent, treat acne breakouts under your face mask
EMBED More News Videos

Face mask acne has become a real thing during the coronavirus pandemic. A San Francisco doctor explains how to prevent and treat it.



And, unlike many other places, Sonoma offers racing this weekend, so sometimes, you just "do what you gotta do."

Jack Sadler from Henderson, Nevada may have put it best.

"We sit at home not racing so I would have worn a space helmet if it meant I could race," he said.

Now, if we can come up with a vaccine as fast as some of these cars get down the track, everyone will be a lot happier.


App users, for a better experience: Click here to view the story in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssonomaface maskcoronavirus californiasocietycoronavirusdriving
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
East Bay school district drops hybrid reopening plan due to case surge
Coronavirus updates: 101 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Santa Rita Jail, officials confirms
SF added to state coronavirus watch list, mayor says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Newsom announces which CA school districts can reopen in the fall
Pelosi calls for FBI investigation into Vallejo officer's fatal shooting of Sean Monterrosa
Parents, teachers react to Newsom's school plan
WATCH SATURDAY: Chefs, food banks join ABC7's Give Where You Live Food Drive
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Census workers will soon visit homes to finish 2020 count
Show More
East Bay school district drops hybrid reopening plan due to case surge
What is the pandemic doing to Bay Area traffic where you live, work and drive?
SJ nonprofit offers water, food, supplies to BLM protesters across Bay Area
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Military doctors headed to CA hospitals amid COVID-19 surge
More TOP STORIES News