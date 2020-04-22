sports

Hey Larry, Call My Play! It's lights out after Marina Beers knocks one out of the park

By
SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Marina Beers shows off her lights-out swing in San Lorenzo.

She steps into her "flamingo stance" with laser focus.

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! Lily goes 'Beast Mode' with textbook stiff-arm

That ball on the T doesn't know what's coming, and neither does the light fixture hanging above...

She steps, she swings, and look at that power!

The ball is outta there, and even destroys a light bulb on its way into the stratosphere.

Get this girl into a home run derby!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #ABC7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

