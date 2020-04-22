SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Marina Beers shows off her lights-out swing in San Lorenzo.
She steps into her "flamingo stance" with laser focus.
RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! Lily goes 'Beast Mode' with textbook stiff-arm
That ball on the T doesn't know what's coming, and neither does the light fixture hanging above...
She steps, she swings, and look at that power!
The ball is outta there, and even destroys a light bulb on its way into the stratosphere.
Get this girl into a home run derby!
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #ABC7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.
Aloha is goodbye!
Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here
Hey Larry, Call My Play! It's lights out after Marina Beers knocks one out of the park
SPORTS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News