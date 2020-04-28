With Authority Podcast

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Floyd the cat practices his acrobat moves

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Floyd the 1-year-old cat from Oakland meets tissue paper and shows off his acrobat moves.

They say, "curiosity killed the cat," but this tissue paper was no match for young Floyd.

But the windowsill? That's a different story.

Is Floyd tired of sheltering-in-place, or just practicing for Cirque du Soleil?

Because there he his, dangling from the window! Clinging to one of his nine lives!

Gravity wins this one, but Floyd manages to land on his feet.

Purrfect recovery!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

