Hey Larry, Call My Play! Meet baby Hunter, the lean, mean, scoring machine!

CLAYTON, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Baby Hunter AKA the 6-month-old "Tank," is already a baller.
His nickname is Bubba, but grandpa calls him Tank!
In his walker he does look like a tank - Watch out world, future FIFA star coming through.
He dribbles, he strikes... back of the net! GOALLLL!
He can also do headers like a pro, but soccer isn't the baby baller's only talent.
Check out the hand-eye coordination here. He's like an infant Jerry Rice!
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
Aloha is goodbye!
