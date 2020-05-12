Hey Larry, Call My Play! Meet baby Hunter, the lean, mean, scoring machine!

CLAYTON, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition ofBaby Hunter AKA the 6-month-old "Tank," is already a baller.His nickname is Bubba, but grandpa calls him Tank!In his walker he does look like a tank - Watch out world, future FIFA star coming through.He dribbles, he strikes... back of the net! GOALLLL!He can also do headers like a pro, but soccer isn't the baby baller's only talent.Check out the hand-eye coordination here. He's like an infant Jerry Rice!See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!