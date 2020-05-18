Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! It's a 3-way Frenchie tug-of-war

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" it's an epic tug-of-war between three French bull dogs!

Rambo and Stella pull back and forth with Mamba in the middle.

No one want to give up that chew toy!

This is one way to pass the time (and strengthen the jaw muscles) during quarantine.

Libby's not interested in participating, she's just here so she doesn't get fined.

We score this, a 3-way tie!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

Aloha is goodbye!

