Hey Larry Call My Play! Brew the dog masters the art of beer delivery

BELVEDERE, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of anyone need a cold one? Brewer can deliver you a six pack! The 8-year-old border collie from Belvedere has mastered the art of beer delivery. Not only does he bring Laura the whole six pack, but he also knows to bring the cooler and bottle opener. Some other fun facts about Brew - He is an agility champion! He's traveled all over the country and even competed in Europe on the USA's agility team. He's also a great cuddler and swimmer. Brew is the total package!