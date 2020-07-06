Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry Call My Play! Brew the dog masters the art of beer delivery

By
BELVEDERE, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" anyone need a cold one? Brewer can deliver you a six pack!

The 8-year-old border collie from Belvedere has mastered the art of beer delivery.

Not only does he bring Laura the whole six pack, but he also knows to bring the cooler and bottle opener.

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! Pedro the chorkie loves soccer and belly rubs

Some other fun facts about Brew - He is an agility champion!

He's traveled all over the country and even competed in Europe on the USA's agility team.

He's also a great cuddler and swimmer.

Brew is the total package!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbelvederedogschildrenlittle leaguesoccercoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemichey larry call my playsportsyouth soccerfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEY LARRY CALL MY PLAY
Hey Larry, Call My Play!
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Makaio gets dunking lessons from NBA's Nate Robinson
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Musik the 'wonder dog' has many tricks up her sleeve
Hey Larry, Call My Play! 15-month-old Reinier is a baller in training
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 7 On Your Side, experts answer tax questions
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Crews responding to grass fires in East, North Bay
SF reportedly plans to delay reopening of indoor dining
SF police chief gives update on child shot, killed on July 4th
CA didn't reopen too quickly, Newsom says
MLB schedule 2020: Giants, A's release schedules for this season
Show More
Crunch, crunch: Africa's locust outbreak is far from over
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
Andrew Yang proposes stimulus checks year-round, data compensation
No quarantine for Tom Cruise, filming can resume for 'MI7'
'Lift Every Voice and Sing' hymn ignites hope across nation
More TOP STORIES News