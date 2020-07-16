Hey Larry, Call My Play! Esteban looks like a puppet master with the soccer ball

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Esteban is a puppet master with the soccer ball.
His footwork is so clean, it's like he has the ball on a string!
Getting some practice in Pittsburg... All you need is a wall, a ball and a couple of cones.
He's got the wall pass down to perfection and dribbles behind the back with ease.
Out to the field - he's smooth with the three cone drill. Inside of the foot and out like a pro.
That's some serious ball control!
Don't forget the stairs for toe taps and cardio!
Esteban's got the skills, and the dedication.
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.
Aloha is goodbye!
