SUPER BOWL 2020: 49ers fans heading to Miami from SFO

"I am so excited right now! Quest for six! This is it! It has been my lifelong goal so I am really pumped right now," said Michael Sene of Oakland as he headed for his flight.
He spent $6,000 on two tickets to the game.
"I was ecstatic! I ran to my wife and almost cried when I got the tickets. I am actually doing it. I am really excited to go," he said.
RELATED: Kansas City versus San Francisco in battle of the fans
Some fans are going to Miami without tickets to the game.
"We know a lot of people that are going and last minute if we can get a ticket, you know, for the low low, we will get in. If not, we have official watch parties," said David Watkins of Richmond.
We asked him what he would be willing to spend on a ticket.
"$2,500, half of what they are going for now", he said, laughing.
A lot of people are making this a family trip.
"The game is taking place on my birthday. It is a birthday gift from my father. So I am going with my dad and my brother and we are going to have a fun time," said Ron Andre of Pleasanton.
"We have been lifelong 49er fans. This a dream come true," added his brother Eric Andre.
Ajaib Bhadare of Santa Rosa is also taking his adult son.
"I told my son a few years ago I wanted to go to the Super Bowl but only if the 49ers play. So this is a treat for me and I am taking my son with me," he said.
Everyone we talked to is expecting a fun time and a 49er victory.
"I predict a 49ers win. I think this team is really special. Good teamwork and good coaching. But it is going to be a tough game. Kansas City is really strong. But 41-35 is what I am guessing," said Erin Keeley of San Jose, who is also meeting her adult son in Miami for the game.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Super Bowl 2020: What to know about San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Super Bowl 2020 predictions: Here's who will win 49ers vs. Chiefs andwhy
- Garoppolo vs. Mahomes analysis
- 7 things to know about 49ers, Chiefs match-up
- 49ers' George Kittle describes being 'chest to chest' with The Rock on Opening Night, grades his new tequila
- 49ers running back Raheem Mostert describes grandpa's reaction to getting Super Bowl invite
- Super Bowl 2020: Staying in Miami? Here's how to spot a rental scam
- Super Bowl 2020: Official fan gear is one of a kind, but also expensive
- Hard Rock Stadium food to feature Miami classics, imported delicacies
- Funniest moments from 49ers' George Kittle on Opening Night
- Strategies for scoring SuperBowl tickets on the secondary market
- #BayAreaUnite: Alook at Bay Area's stretch of sports dominance
- Lombardi Trophy Legacy: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
- Who is Jimmy Garoppolo? Here's what we know about the face of the 49ers
- Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about 49ers running back who stunned America in NFC Championship
- 49ers' George Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen Army sergeant
- Everything to know about official San Francisco 49ers watch parties in Bay Area