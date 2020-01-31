SUPER BOWL 2020: 49ers fans heading to Miami from SFO

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Flights out of SFO to Miami must have been jam-packed with Niners fans Friday morning judging by the looks of the airport -- which was full of red and gold."I am so excited right now! Quest for six! This is it! It has been my lifelong goal so I am really pumped right now," said Michael Sene of Oakland as he headed for his flight.He spent $6,000 on two tickets to the game."I was ecstatic! I ran to my wife and almost cried when I got the tickets. I am actually doing it. I am really excited to go," he said.Some fans are going to Miami without tickets to the game."We know a lot of people that are going and last minute if we can get a ticket, you know, for the low low, we will get in. If not, we have official watch parties," said David Watkins of Richmond.We asked him what he would be willing to spend on a ticket."$2,500, half of what they are going for now", he said, laughing.A lot of people are making this a family trip."The game is taking place on my birthday. It is a birthday gift from my father. So I am going with my dad and my brother and we are going to have a fun time," said Ron Andre of Pleasanton."We have been lifelong 49er fans. This a dream come true," added his brother Eric Andre.Ajaib Bhadare of Santa Rosa is also taking his adult son."I told my son a few years ago I wanted to go to the Super Bowl but only if the 49ers play. So this is a treat for me and I am taking my son with me," he said.Everyone we talked to is expecting a fun time and a 49er victory."I predict a 49ers win. I think this team is really special. Good teamwork and good coaching. But it is going to be a tough game. Kansas City is really strong. But 41-35 is what I am guessing," said Erin Keeley of San Jose, who is also meeting her adult son in Miami for the game.