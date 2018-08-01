SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The brother and niece of former San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark spoke at a memorial service for him on Thursday in San Francisco.
Jeff Clark spoke about his brother's passion and continuous fight for what was right.
"He carried that passion a very long well and it served him well, it served him very well. In my home we talked a lot about honor. We talked a lot about blood. You take care of blood. And my parents instilled that. And it's a shame that you have to go through something like this family's going through right now to really realize how important family is.
He went onto say, "Every time we lose someone, please don't miss that opportunity to go hug somebody you love. I sure would love to hug my brother right now."
Other family and 49ers legends spoke at Clark's memorial service. Click here for a look.
