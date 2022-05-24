Weather

Firefighters worried about hot, dry conditions increasing fire risk in Bay Area this week

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters worried about increased fire danger this week

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) -- Bay Area firefighters are watching an approaching heat which they believe can only increase fire danger by drying out grasses and brush. Fire crews have already been busy responding to wildfires and Monday was no exception.

RELATED: Red Flag Warning in effect for parts of Bay Area as record warmth moves into region

CAL FIRE choppers, armed with water mounted an air assault on a wildfire off Silverado Trail in St. Helena which started about 5:30 p.m. prompting evacuations.

"I was sleeping and some guy came and knocked on my door and told me there was a fire," said neighbor Christian Torres.


Torres and his family left their home as a precaution. it's not the first time.

"I remember last year, a few years ago it's hard to see this again, we have our family here," said Torres.

Fire crews were able to stop the fire before it reached the top of the hill where a home was threatened.

"The structure was not damaged, crews made a strong effort to protect it and get containment and keep this fire at five acres," said CAL FIRE Battalion Chief JC Greenberg.

VIDEO: New assessment tool shows Bay Area counties with highest wildfire risk
EMBED More News Videos

A new tool released by the First Street Foundation can tell if properties are at risk of wildfires, as it found three Bay Area counties most at risk.



In the East Bay, SKY7 was over a fire in Dublin. Alameda and Contra Costa County firefighters contained the fire near Highland and Collier Canyon Roads to 91 acres.

Firefighters say hot, dry temperatures in the forecast this week are expected to increase fire danger.

"Things are dry and are burning, we've had several fires over the last week, north winds are coming, we are prepared we have recourses ready," Greenberg added.

CAL FIRE started training its seasonal firefighters more than a month early this year, due to worsening drought conditions.

Evacuation orders on the St. Helena fire were lifted Monday evening, a cause of this fire is under investigation.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherst. helenanapa countybrush firecontra costa countyfiresolano countywildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
SJ Mayor Sam Liccardo tests positive for COVID, his office says
High school stunt team used Black mannequin head as 'mascot'
Bay Area gas station charging nearly $8 a gallon
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Authorities ID 2 women fatally struck by taxi cab in SF
North Bay mom scammed over formula for child with rare disease
Vegetation fire burning in Dublin fully contained, CAL FIRE says
Show More
Murdered for Millions | Watch full documentary
NFL QB Dwayne Haskins legally drunk when he was hit, autopsy shows
What's causing liver disease in kids? Researchers float theories
Supreme Court ruling results in 'tragic loss' for death row inmates
Newsom threatens to impose mandatory water restrictions
More TOP STORIES News