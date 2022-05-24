Firefighters worried about hot, dry conditions increasing fire risk in Bay Area this week

RELATED: Red Flag Warning in effect for parts of Bay Area as record warmth moves into region
CAL FIRE choppers, armed with water mounted an air assault on a wildfire off Silverado Trail in St. Helena which started about 5:30 p.m. prompting evacuations.
"I was sleeping and some guy came and knocked on my door and told me there was a fire," said neighbor Christian Torres.
#BREAKING @napacountyfire fighting wildfire off Silverado Tr. in St. Helena. Several acres have burned. pic.twitter.com/P6E7qpsarn— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) May 24, 2022
Torres and his family left their home as a precaution. it's not the first time.
"I remember last year, a few years ago it's hard to see this again, we have our family here," said Torres.
Fire crews were able to stop the fire before it reached the top of the hill where a home was threatened.
"The structure was not damaged, crews made a strong effort to protect it and get containment and keep this fire at five acres," said CAL FIRE Battalion Chief JC Greenberg.
VIDEO: New assessment tool shows Bay Area counties with highest wildfire risk
In the East Bay, SKY7 was over a fire in Dublin. Alameda and Contra Costa County firefighters contained the fire near Highland and Collier Canyon Roads to 91 acres.
Firefighters say hot, dry temperatures in the forecast this week are expected to increase fire danger.
"Things are dry and are burning, we've had several fires over the last week, north winds are coming, we are prepared we have recourses ready," Greenberg added.
CAL FIRE started training its seasonal firefighters more than a month early this year, due to worsening drought conditions.
Evacuation orders on the St. Helena fire were lifted Monday evening, a cause of this fire is under investigation.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live