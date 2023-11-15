  • Watch Now

TIMELINE: Here's when the Bay Area will see rain as Level 1 storm moves through

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 3:15PM
A light, isolated shower is possible this morning before steady light rain is expected later this afternoon and evening across the entire Bay Area with gusty winds.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain is moving through the Bay Area Wednesday through Saturday morning.

Here's a timeline of the Level 1 storm.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Wednesday

  • Morning - Noon: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower, little impact.
  • Noon - 3PM: Showers spread across the Bay Area.
  • 3PM - 8PM: Steady light rain. Gusty winds. Slow commute.
  • 8PM - Midnight: Light rain comes to an end for cloudy skies

Thursday

  • Morning: Partly cloudy, anticipating dry skies.
  • Afternoon/Evening: Scattered, light showers. Not as Widespread as Wednesday.

Friday

  • Morning: Mostly cloudy, dry.
  • Evening: Light rain, slick roads.

Saturday

  • Morning: Light showers
  • Afternoon/Evening: Drying out. Storm pushes out of the Bay Area.
