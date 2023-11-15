TIMELINE: Here's when the Bay Area will see rain as Level 1 storm moves through

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain is moving through the Bay Area Wednesday through Saturday morning.
Here's a timeline of the Level 1 storm.
Wednesday
- Morning - Noon: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower, little impact.
- Noon - 3PM: Showers spread across the Bay Area.
- 3PM - 8PM: Steady light rain. Gusty winds. Slow commute.
- 8PM - Midnight: Light rain comes to an end for cloudy skies
Thursday
- Morning: Partly cloudy, anticipating dry skies.
- Afternoon/Evening: Scattered, light showers. Not as Widespread as Wednesday.
Friday
- Morning: Mostly cloudy, dry.
- Evening: Light rain, slick roads.
Saturday
- Morning: Light showers
- Afternoon/Evening: Drying out. Storm pushes out of the Bay Area.
