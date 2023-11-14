TIMELINE: Here's when and where the Bay Area will see rain this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain returns to the Bay Area this week. Showers are mainly in the North Bay Tuesday before it moves through the region Wednesday through Friday.
Here's a timeline of the Level 1 storm.
Tuesday
- Morning Rush: Showers mainly SF, OAK and points north. Dry South Bay.
- 9am - 5pm: Showers in the North Bay. Dry, peeks of sun elsewhere
- Overnight is dry everywhere with mostly cloudy skies
Wednesday
- Morning Rush is dry
- Noon - 3pm: showers arrive across the Bay Area
- 3pm - 9pm: Light rain, slick roads, slow evening rush
- After 9pm: widely isolated light showers
Thursday
- No one period of steady rain. Expect isolated showers from time-to-time mixing in with sunshine
Friday
- Expecting the steadiest rain to fall in the afternoon and evening. Will refine these details in the coming days
Saturday
- Scattered morning showers giving way to drier skies in the evening.
