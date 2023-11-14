  • Watch Now

TIMELINE: Here's when and where the Bay Area will see rain this week

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Tuesday, November 14, 2023 3:16PM
AccuWeather Forecast: Showers in North Bay, more widespread tomorrow
Showers are mainly impacting the North Bay today and dry conditions are expected across the South Bay. Rain returns midday tomorrow and becomes widespread in the afternoon.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain returns to the Bay Area this week. Showers are mainly in the North Bay Tuesday before it moves through the region Wednesday through Friday.

Here's a timeline of the Level 1 storm.

Previous rain timeline here.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Tuesday

  • Morning Rush: Showers mainly SF, OAK and points north. Dry South Bay.
  • 9am - 5pm: Showers in the North Bay. Dry, peeks of sun elsewhere
  • Overnight is dry everywhere with mostly cloudy skies

WATCH: Latest AccuWeather Bay Area forecast here

Wednesday

  • Morning Rush is dry
  • Noon - 3pm: showers arrive across the Bay Area
  • 3pm - 9pm: Light rain, slick roads, slow evening rush
  • After 9pm: widely isolated light showers

Thursday

  • No one period of steady rain. Expect isolated showers from time-to-time mixing in with sunshine

Friday

  • Expecting the steadiest rain to fall in the afternoon and evening. Will refine these details in the coming days

Saturday

  • Scattered morning showers giving way to drier skies in the evening.
