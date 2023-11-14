Showers are mainly impacting the North Bay today and dry conditions are expected across the South Bay. Rain returns midday tomorrow and becomes widespread in the afternoon.

TIMELINE: Here's when and where the Bay Area will see rain this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain returns to the Bay Area this week. Showers are mainly in the North Bay Tuesday before it moves through the region Wednesday through Friday.

Here's a timeline of the Level 1 storm.

Tuesday

Morning Rush: Showers mainly SF, OAK and points north. Dry South Bay.

9am - 5pm: Showers in the North Bay. Dry, peeks of sun elsewhere

Overnight is dry everywhere with mostly cloudy skies

Wednesday

Morning Rush is dry

Noon - 3pm: showers arrive across the Bay Area

3pm - 9pm: Light rain, slick roads, slow evening rush

After 9pm: widely isolated light showers

Thursday

No one period of steady rain. Expect isolated showers from time-to-time mixing in with sunshine

Friday

Expecting the steadiest rain to fall in the afternoon and evening. Will refine these details in the coming days

Saturday

Scattered morning showers giving way to drier skies in the evening.

