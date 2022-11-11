Playstation video game 'Stray' inspires campaign by ASPCA to help animals in need

The Playstation video game "Stray" has inspired a campaign by the ASPCA with the help of social media posts capturing the reactions of players' four-legged friends.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The video game "Stray" has inspired a campaign to help stray animals.

Playstation users are posting videos on social media of their pets reacting to the video game, using the hashtag #StrayReactions.

If you play the Stray video game by BlueTwelve Studio, you play as a cat who was separated from your family and friends, forced to wander in a lost, forgotten city. Your main goal is to try to find your way and reconnect with your family.

MORE: Bay Area shelters make plea to pet owners as facilities overflow with abandoned animals

Apparently, animals are taking a liking to the game too, with their owners posting videos of their hilarious reactions on social media.

It's all in good fun, but it's turned into a campaign for the ASPCA, raising awareness of the non-profit organization's efforts to help stray animals.

"The way we look at this campaign, it's bringing awareness to an important issue," said Matthew Carroll, of the ASPCA. "Whether that leads to more adoptions... only time will tell. But the overwhelming response from the public was wonderful."

"It cracked me up when I saw... there was a bunch of unofficial Twitter channels that were being created to basically focus solely on cats reacting to Stray," said Shawne Benson, of Playstation. "We thought that was hilarious and a wonderful celebration of the game, but also, the love for animals, because who doesn't love cats really?"

RELATED: SF SPCA shelter full, looking for loving families to adopt adult dogs

Sony Interactive Entertainment, the game's original publisher, donated $25,000 to the ASPCA.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live