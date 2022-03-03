amber alert

Suspect in Sunnyvale kidnapping of toddler in stolen car appears in court

Luong Tammy Huynh is accused of kidnapping, child endangerment and vehicle theft
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect in Sunnyvale kidnapping of toddler appears in court

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The woman charged in a child abduction case in Sunnyvale appeared in court on Wednesday.

Luong Tammy Huynh, 29, is accused of kidnapping, child endangerment and vehicle theft.

Court documents reveal Huynh admitted to hearing and seeing a baby in a car she's accused of stealing early Sunday while the child's mother was unloading groceries at a Travel Inn motel.

A police officer found the two-year-old toddler in that abandoned car hours later in an office park.

RELATED: Woman arrested in Sunnyvale kidnapping of toddler in stolen car, police say
EMBED More News Videos

Luong Tammy Huynh, the suspect in the abduction of toddler Jacob Jardine in Sunnyvale, has been arrested, police announced.



He was left strapped in his cars seat in a soiled diaper for 13 hours with no food or water.

RELATED: Missing baby, kidnapped in stolen SUV, found safe, reunited with mom: 'I instantly started crying'

He is doing okay.

Huynh was assigned an attorney and is expected back in court Friday to enter a plea.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sunnyvalesearchchild abductionchpamber alertkidnapping
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
Suspect arrested in Sunnyvale abduction of toddler in stolen car
Family reacts after toddler found safe in stolen car in Sunnyvale
Reward increased to $250K in case of missing San Antonio child
Search is on for missing 3-year-old girl in Texas
TOP STORIES
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in 'criminal conspiracy'
CA nonprofit rescues Ukrainians with disabilities from war zone
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Court: Ex-UFC star tried to kill man suspected of molesting relative
Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer dies at 22
SF business leader says 'it's time' to return to work in person
Drunk pilot pulled off JetBlue flight at NY airport, police say
Show More
As thousands flee from Ukraine, Bay Area prepares for refugees
Tax Chat: 7 On Your Side, experts to answer viewer questions
Seawater desalination could expand in CA
UCSF doctor explains Biden's 'test to treat' initiative
2 CA brothers died months before missing persons report, DA says
More TOP STORIES News