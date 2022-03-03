Suspect in Sunnyvale kidnapping of toddler in stolen car appears in court

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11609489" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Luong Tammy Huynh, the suspect in the abduction of toddler Jacob Jardine in Sunnyvale, has been arrested, police announced.

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The woman charged in a child abduction case in Sunnyvale appeared in court on Wednesday.Luong Tammy Huynh, 29, is accused of kidnapping, child endangerment and vehicle theft.Court documents reveal Huynh admitted to hearing and seeing a baby in a car she's accused of stealing early Sunday while the child's mother was unloading groceries at a Travel Inn motel.A police officer found the two-year-old toddler in that abandoned car hours later in an office park.He was left strapped in his cars seat in a soiled diaper for 13 hours with no food or water.He is doing okay.Huynh was assigned an attorney and is expected back in court Friday to enter a plea.