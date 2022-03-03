Suspect in Sunnyvale kidnapping of toddler in stolen car appears in court

Luong Tammy Huynh, 29, is accused of kidnapping, child endangerment and vehicle theft.
Court documents reveal Huynh admitted to hearing and seeing a baby in a car she's accused of stealing early Sunday while the child's mother was unloading groceries at a Travel Inn motel.
A police officer found the two-year-old toddler in that abandoned car hours later in an office park.
He was left strapped in his cars seat in a soiled diaper for 13 hours with no food or water.
He is doing okay.
Huynh was assigned an attorney and is expected back in court Friday to enter a plea.
