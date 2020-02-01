Super Bowl 2020: South Bay restaurants offering deals, special menus for Sunday's big game

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Super Bowl Sunday is typically one of the slowest days of the year for restaurants across the country. But with the San Francisco 49ers playing in the big game this weekend, some local businesses are getting creative in their efforts to attract customers who haven't firmed up their plans yet.Left Bank Brasserie on Santana Row will have special sliders and chicken wings, in addition to their regular menu. Restaurant managers say whether you're dining in or ordering through DoorDash, they'll be ready to deliver a great experience."Some promotions in-house... you can get an ice cold 17-oz. draft beer for six dollars, which is amazing, as well as some different catering options to make it conducive for people that aren't prepared to cook," said Left Bank general manager Andrew Byers.SP2 Communal Bar and Restaurant in downtown San Jose held watch parties throughout the playoffs and have enjoyed the boost in business."Swag giveaways from the niners themselves... we're all stocked up, really prepared, ready for a huge crowd. We're expecting to be at capacity," said Karlton Meyers, front of the house manager for SP2 Communal Bar and Restaurant.Frost Cupcake Factory, which recently relocated to San Jose's North Bascom Avenue from Campbell has seen high demand for their special 49ers cupcakes ahead of the weekend."It's really exciting for us to be able to be a part of that, and for people to want to take our cupcakes and show up at a party, or have them at their house when people show up, it's really neat," said Frost owner and general manager Andrea Buswell.Frost will be open for special hours on Sunday morning to accommodate last minute orders. Employees say they've appreciated having the opportunity to celebrate with 49ers fans."I just feel like it brings everyone together when we're all rooting for the same team and people come in here and say 'Go Niners' when they leave, and they get their cupcakes, and it's just awesome... it's so fun," said Frost cupcake consultant Sophia Gibson.