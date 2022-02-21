Winter storm brings snow to Sierra, expected to cause difficult driving conditions

Chain conditions put in place this morning will return tonight and likely linger through Wednesday morning. Those heading in or out to Tahoe can expect travel disruptions.
A winter storm produces moderate to heavy snow across Sierra through Tuesday.
A Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Slope of Sierra also begins Monday. Heaviest snow is expected to fall between 4 p.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Wednesday. Snow level begins at 1,000 feet with difficult travel expected on Interstate 80 over
Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summer and Highway 88 over Carson Pass.
Here are the expected snowfall amounts: