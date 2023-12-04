Tonight: San Francisco mayor, DA, police chief to discuss issues in city

ABC7 News hosts an hour discussion with San Francisco Mayor London Breed, D.A. Brooke Jenkins and Police Chief William Scott about future of city.

ABC7 News will be hosting an hour-long discussion tonight at 7 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Across the country, people are talking about the San Francisco Bay Area - specifically the homeless, drugs, an empty downtown, and crime.

How do we move beyond these issues to build a better Bay Area?

"Take Action San Francisco" will be hosted by ABC7's own Reggie Aqui, Lyanne Melendez and ABC7 Insider Phil Matier.

Mayor London Breed, SFPD Chief William Scott and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins will sit down Monday night to talk with ABC7 News about the big issues facing San Francisco and the solutions.

Here are the issues that will be discussed:

HOMELESSNESS:

San Francisco has one of the nation's highest per capita concentrations of homelessness. High housing costs, drug abuse, and COVID are some of the factors contributing to the crisis.

Every two years, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities count the number of people experiencing homelessness. In February 2022, the city counted 7,754 homeless individuals. More here.

DRUG CRISIS:

From fentanyl to meth, "tranq" and more, the drug supply is becoming increasingly unpredictable in San Francisco and the city is on pace for its deadliest year yet amid the drug overdose crisis.

The Chief Medical Examiner has recorded 692 accidental overdose deaths so far this year, the majority caused by fentanyl. More here.

DOWNTOWN VACANCY:

The skyline of San Francisco's Financial District is about as picturesque as it gets.

An area that was bustling with people several years ago, but one that according to the numbers, is now more vacant than ever. More here.

CRIME:

Part of the conversation will be around moving past San Francisco's viral videos of smash-and-grab robberies -- rampant shoplifting.

Shocking videos of crime after crime have given San Francisco a reputation in recent years. More here.

